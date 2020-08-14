Maryland averaging 750 new coronavirus cases a day in first 2 weeks of August; 12 new deaths reported Friday

Maryland health officials reported 715 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths Friday, ending the first two weeks of August with an average of more than 750 new confirmed cases a day.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 98,875 on Friday , and the total number of deaths is now 3,495, state officials said. August’s case numbers are down from the last two weeks of July, when Maryland averaged 855 new COVID-19 cases a day.
The number of Marylanders currently hospitalized with the disease, a key metric in Maryland’s paused reopening plan, is down for the fifth straight day. Maryland is reporting 457 patients currently hospitalized, 13 fewer than the day before. Of those patients, 107 of them are requiring intensive care — down four from Thursday — and 350 are in acute care — down nine from Thursday.
The total number of people ever hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland has reached 13,508, according to the state.
Maryland’s seven-day average testing positivity rate has risen slightly to 3.63%, according to the state health department. That’s up from its lowest reported rate of 3.49%, reported Thursday, and , marks the 50th straight day Maryland’s reported figure has been beneath 5%.
The state’s rate tracks the percentage of positive test results among all tests conducted, a method consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates beneath 5% before easing virus-related restrictions.
But the Johns Hopkins University, which calculates the positivity rate differently, reports that Maryland’s positivity rate remains just above the 5% benchmark. The state has the 18th-lowest positivity rate among the nation’s 50 states, with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 5.01% through Thursday’s data, according to the university’s coronavirus resource center.
Hopkins determines its rate using the number of people tested, rather than tests conducted, meaning multiple tests on the same individuals aren’t included in the calculation.
Among states, Maryland ranks 24th in test results per capita, 18th in cases per capita and 13th in deaths per capita through Thursday’s data, according to Hopkins.
