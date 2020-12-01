As hospitalizations, positivity rate spike, Maryland passes 200,000 coronavirus cases since start of pandemic

With surging hospitalizations and a rising positivity rate, Maryland on Tuesday reported 2,765 new coronavirus cases – the third largest single-day total since officials began tracking the pandemic in March – and 30 more deaths.
The new data brought the state past 200,000 COVID-19 infections during the pandemic, to a total of 201,135 confirmed virus cases and 4,516 deaths since March.That case total means about one case per 30 Marylanders during the pandemic, according to U.S. Census data.
The state has now reported 1,000 or more new confirmed cases for 28 straight days after previously seeing new cases at that level just four times since the beginning of June.
The state reported 1,583 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Tuesday, up from 1,527 Monday. Hospitalizations have more than tripled since Nov. 1 when they stood at 523 and are getting closer to a late April peak of just more than 1,700.
Among those hospitalized, 350 required intensive care, up from 344 Monday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since the beginning of November, when they were at 127.
Hospitalizations and deaths can lag behind a surge in cases, as it can take weeks for some patients’ symptoms to worsen and for some to die.
Amid a surge in cases, deaths have been climbing in recent weeks. The two-week new death average hit 24 Tuesday, tripling from Nov. 8, when the figure was at eight. In the past seven days, the state has averaged more than 27 daily deaths.
Among those reported to have died from the virus Tuesday, all were age 60 or older, with the exception of six people in their 50s. Residents in their 60s or older have accounted for 3,925of the state’s 4,516 deaths, about 87% of the statewide death toll despite making up less than 20% of confirmed cases statewide.
Younger Marylanders continued to drive the new cases, with residents in their 20s and 30s accounting for 36% of the new case total. The seven-day average positivity rate for residents below the age of 35 was 7.75% as of Monday.
The state’s reported overall seven-day positivity rate was 7.33%, up from 6.86% Monday.Maryland’s daily positivity rate reported Tuesday was 10.03%, above 10% for the first time since late May.
Allegany County continues to be ravaged by the virus, reporting 198 new cases Tuesday — about 6% of its pandemic total in a single day — and two new deaths. At 136.94, its seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people was the state’s highest Monday and about quadruple the statewide average of 34.44.
Neighboring Garrett County also added 33 cases Tuesday — more than 4% of its pandemic total — and one death. Garrett County’s seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people was more than triple the statewide average at 123.59 as of Monday.
On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Somerset County continued its surge in cases, adding 143 to its tally Tuesday, or more than 13% of its case total. Before Tuesday, the state had seen just 918 cases during the entire pandemic. The county’s seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people was close to triple the statewide average at 97.6 as of Monday. Somerset’s seven-day average positivity rate was 19.65% as of Monday, more than double the statewide average of 7.33%.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties combined for more than 38% of the new cases reported Tuesday. Montgomery County’s seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people remained below the statewide average of 34.44 as of Monday at 27.34, while Prince George’s County’s case rate was slightly above the statewide average as of Monday at 36.32.
The new numbers came just hours before Gov. Larry Hogan is set to deliver a news conference on the coronavirus at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Hogan, a Republican, urged Marylanders to reconsider plans with people who live outside of their households ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coming weeks could bring “a surge upon a surge” of the virus.
Experts have said that the expected impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on new cases likely won’t appear in the data until the second week of December.
This story will be updated.