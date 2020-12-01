As hospitalizations, positivity rate spike, Maryland passes 200,000 coronavirus cases since start of pandemic

On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Somerset County continued its surge in cases, adding 143 to its tally Tuesday, or more than 13% of its case total. Before Tuesday, the state had seen just 918 cases during the entire pandemic. The county’s seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people was close to triple the statewide average at 97.6 as of Monday. Somerset’s seven-day average positivity rate was 19.65% as of Monday, more than double the statewide average of 7.33%.