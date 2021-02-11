Maryland reports 1,199 new coronavirus cases, 21 fatalities

Maryland reported 1,199 new coronavirus cases Thursday, along with 21 deaths attributable to the disease COVID-19, state health department data shows.
The daily tallies bring the state’s case and casualty counts to 367,865 and 7,288 since state health officials began tracking the disease in March.
Maryland reported completing 39,191 COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours. It has now completed more than 7.3 million tests for the disease.
Meanwhile, the state’s average testing positivity rate continued to decline Wednesday to 5.08%, down 0.24 percentage points compared to a day earlier.
While infections mounted, Maryland continued its maligned vaccination campaign, which as of Thursday had seen 197,990 people completely immunized and 587,180 received at least one shot of the vaccine, which requires two doses.
Some 16,685 people received their first immunization over the last 24 hours, while 16,449 got their second shots, according to state health department data.
Over the last week, Maryland has averaged more than 26,179 doses administered per day, the highest rate since the first shots were plunged into the arms of health care workers in mid December.
Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to provide an update to the state’s pandemic response today at 2 p.m.
