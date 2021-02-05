Maryland adds 1,547 coronavirus cases Friday, 35 deaths

Maryland reported 1,547 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, along with 35 fatalities, state health department data shows.
Friday’s tallies bring the state’s case and casualty counts to 360,584 and 7,109, respectively.
Eighteen more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 than Thursday. About 1,444 are in the hospital right now, 341 of whom required intensive care, one more than the day before.
Some 32,687 have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since officials began to track the data in March.
Maryland also reported completing 42,261 coronavirus tests, accompanied by a day-over-day increase in the state’s week-long average testing positivity rate. That figure stood at 5.94% Thursday, 0.05 percentage points higher than a day earlier.
The state’s average of infections per 100,000 people is trending downward. As of Thursday, the state averaged 23.52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 24.31 Wednesday and less than half the rate of its pandemic peak of 53.39. The rate Thursday was the lowest average reported since Nov. 12.
Nationwide, the average rate of daily infections per 100,000 people was 40.5 Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only one Maryland county, Dorchester County, had a rate higher than the national average: an average of 42 cases per 100,000 people over the last day, which is almost double the state average.
In Western Maryland, Washington County has the highest positivity rate in the state, with an average as of Thursday of 10.3% over the last week. Its rate had dropped considerably after peaking at 18.46% Dec. 31, but began climbing again toward the end of January. Thursday’s reported rate is slightly lower than Wednesday’s.
Meanwhile on the Eastern Shore, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico counties rates have been increasing for a couple days, although all three counties’ rates remain well below their highest marks during the pandemic. Somerset’s 9.28% positivity rate was the second highest in Maryland Thursday, while Wicomico’s rate of 8.97% was third and Dorchester’s 8.79% was fourth.
Prince George’s County reported the highest average testing positivity rate, 7.65%, of Maryland’s five most populated jurisdictions.
While Maryland health officials continued to track the virus’ spread, they also reported 32,141 doses of the vaccine made their way into people’s arms over the last 24 hours. Some 17,759 people received their first dose, while 14,382 received their second shot. Both available vaccines require two doses to protect against severe illness.
Some 503,865 people have now received their first immunization in Maryland, while 130,190 have been fully vaccinated, health department data shows. About 8.3% if Maryland’s population have gotten their first shots, while 2.15% have received their second.
Coronavirus immunizations remain in short supply and Maryland’s average rate of daily doses administered declined for the fifth day in a row, to 21,558, after topping out at a week-long average of 25,339 shots given daily on Jan. 30.
Following a trend that has concerned public health officials and experts, some minorities hardest hit by the virus continue to be vaccinated at a rate slower than white people.
White residents make up about 58.5% of the state’s population and account for approximately 40% of coronavirus cases and 51% of deaths. But white people have gotten about 68% of coronavirus vaccine shots so far.
Meanwhile, Black residents, who account for roughly 31% of the population, 33% of cases and 35% of deaths, have gotten only 16% of shots.
Hispanic Marylanders account for 11% of the population, about 19% of COVID-19 cases and 9% of deaths. They’ve gotten about 5% of the doses.