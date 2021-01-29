Maryland reports 1,880 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, 39 deaths

Maryland reported 1,880 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, as well as 39 deaths related to COVID-19, according to health department data.
The new figures bring the state’s case and fatality counts to 350,629 and 6,900, respectively.
Twenty fewer people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday compared to Thursday. About 1,616 patients are currently hospitalized, 367 of which required intensive care, nine fewer than a day before.
Maryland reported completing 52,790 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours, raising to more than 6.9 million the number of tests completed since March.
The state’s testing positivity rate declined to 5.94% Thursday, 0.21 percentage points lower than the day prior.
Meanwhile, the state’s case rate decreased slightly to 32.41 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week. The case rate has declined for more than two weeks after it checked in with an average of 51.9 infections per 100,000 residents on Jan. 13.
The case rate was lower than the national weekly average of 48.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only three counties in Maryland — Caroline, Dorchester, Somerset counties on the Eastern Shore — had rates above the national average. Dorchester, which has about 32,000 residents, had an average rate of about 59 cases per 100,000 people; Somerset, with about 26,000 people, reported about 49 cases per 100,000 people; and Caroline, population about 33,000, had about 53 cases per 100,000 people.
Prince George’s County reported the highest case rate among Maryland’s five most populous jurisdictions, with a seven day average of about 39 cases per 100,000 residents. Anne Arundel County was the only other of the five with a rate higher than the state average. It’s rate average rate of infection per 100,000 people was 34.77.
Amid criticism for its rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, Maryland reported plunging 33,233 shots into the arms of people across the state in the past 24 hours, according to state health department figures. About 22,868 people received their first dose of the vaccine over the last 24 hours, while 10,365 more received their second dose.
Both available vaccines require two shots to prevent serious illness, and Maryland has reported giving first doses to more than 406,000 people, while almost 77,000 have been completely vaccinated against the disease. Those totals represent about 6.7% and 1.27% of the state’s population, respectively.
As of Friday, the state health department reported administering an average of slightly more than 24,000 doses per day over the last week.
Some of Maryland’s least populated counties have paced the state in getting first shots into the arms of their residents.
Talbot County, population 37,000, has given first shots to 4,343 people, or about 11.7% of its population, tops in the state. Kent County has administered more than 2,000 first shots, about 10.4% of its population of about 19,000. And Garrett County, which has approximately 29,000 residents, has shot doses into the arms 2,779 people, about 9.6% of its population.
Conversely, some counties in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, a major population hub, have the most room to grow. Prince George’s County has only given preliminary shots to about 2.85% of its about 900,000 residents — the worst rate in Maryland. With about 163,000 people, Charles County has administered 7,458 first shots, about 4.6% of its population.
And Montgomery County, with more than 1 million people, has administered first shots to 58,193 residents. That’s the second most first shots administered by a county, trailing only Baltimore County, but represents only about 5.5% of its population.