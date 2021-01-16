Maryland records second child under 10 to die of the coronavirus

A second child under the age of 10 has died from the coronavirus in Maryland, state health officials reported Saturday.
The child was one of 47 people who lost their lives to the disease over the past 24 hours, while the state also reported 3,292 new cases of the virus, health department data shows.
A somber data point, the child’s death confirmed what health officials have warned from the time COVID-19 was first detected in March: The disease can have grave consequences for anyone who contracts it.
The state has reported five fatalities between the ages of 10 and 19, 30 deaths among those ages 20 to 29 and 65 casualties reportedly 30 to 39 years old.
However, the data undoubtedly shows a disparate death toll for Maryland’s elderly. The last 24 hours proved to be no different.
Marylanders 80 and older accounted for more than 50% of the deaths reported Saturday. The same demographic contributed 3.5% of the new cases in the last 24 hours.
Residents from 20 to 29 years old reported the most new cases. That age group added 553 cases, or about 17% of the new infections, and no fatalities.
The state last reported more than 3,000 new cases in a day on Tuesday, and the daily figure reported Saturday was the most since Sunday.
Maryland has now recorded 324,031 cases and 6,369 fatalities since public health officials began to track the virus in March.
The steepest day over day increase in cases was reported on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, where Dorchester County marked about 3% more cases Saturday. The jurisdiction of about 32,000 people began seeing a surge of new infections towards the end of December.
In Southern Maryland, Calvert County was the only other jurisdiction in the state which reported a 2% or greater hikes in cases.
Statewide hospitalization figures dropped after increasing slightly Friday, with 27 fewer people hospitalized with the virus Saturday compared to a day earlier.
Of the 1,821 currently in Maryland hospitals because of the disease, 412 required intensive care, nine fewer than Friday.
Maryland reported completing 13,534 coronavirus tests over the past day, almost 41,000 less tests than the state administered in the previous 24-hour period.
The state’s testing positivity rate decreased to 8.13% Friday, which is 0.17 percentage points lower than the day before. The drop Friday marks five days straight of decline for the positivity rate.
Health department data shows Maryland has now administered 6,408,323 coronavirus tests.
Despite recording declines in their rates Friday, Western Maryland’s Garrett and Washington counties again paced the state in testing positivity with 14.43% and 14.22%. Dorchester County reported the next highest rate, 13.07%, an increase over the day prior. The fourth highest rate was documented in Calvert County, which had 12.18% testing positivity.
Washington County is the most populated of those jurisdictions, none of which are located in the populous Baltimore-Washington corridor. In that area, which features Maryland’s five most populated jurisdictions, Prince George’s County had the highest rate Friday at 10.65% positivity, down from a day earlier.
Maryland’s seven-day average of infections per 100,000 residents decreased Friday. The rate was 49.94 cases per 100,000 residents, continuing to decline after the pandemic peak of 53.39 reported on Tuesday.
There have been an average of 71.6 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents nationally over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only three Maryland counties reported case rates higher than the national average: Dorchester, Frederick and Washington counties.
Dorchester’s rate increased for the third day in a row to almost 99 cases per 100 residents over the past week, the highest figure its recorded during the pandemic.
Washington County, which has about 151,000 residents, marked an increase in the number of infections per 100,000 residents for the first time in five days. The figure of 86.35 Friday is still lower than its pandemic peaks of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
Its neighbor, Frederick County, with about 260,000 residents, reported a seven-day rate of 75.85 cases per 100,000 residents, slightly lower than its highest ever figure reported a day earlier.
Maryland also continued its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with health department reporting that 24,553 doses of the vaccine were administered over the past 24 hours. About 21,000 more people received their first shot of the vaccine, while 3,153 received their second.
Some 216,620 Marylanders have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 20,646 have received their second dose. It’s the third day in a row the state set a new milestone for initial shots administered.
The apparent acceleration in doses administered comes as Maryland plans to make the vaccine available to a wider demographic of residents Monday.
Currently focused on first responders, front-line health care workers and those who live and work in nursing homes, the vaccine rollout will expand Monday to include residents 75 and older, along with teachers and school staff, child care providers, assisted and congregate living facility residents, and high-risk inmates and detainees
This article will be updated.