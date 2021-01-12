Maryland reports most new coronavirus deaths since May

Maryland added 67 more coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, a figure not reached since May 12 when the state recorded 70 deaths. The daily tally brings the state’s COVID-19 casualty count to 6,196 since officials began tracking the virus in March.
Meanwhile, the pace of newly detected cases and hospitalizations slowed Tuesday, Maryland Department of Health data shows. For the first time in five days, Maryland reported fewer than 3,000 new coronavirus cases. The number of patients hospitalized with the disease dropped by five since Monday, which set a record for the number of people hospitalized.
With 2,665 new cases reported over the last 24 hours, the state has seen 312,351 cases of the virus since March.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday afternoon that for the first time two cases of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Maryland.
Some 1,952 people were hospitalized because of the virus as of Tuesday. However, nine more people required intensive care in the last 24 hours, bringing the daily total to 456 ICU patients.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 tests completed within the last 24 hours declined for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, Maryland reported completing 31,330 tests, down from the 43,528 reported Monday and more than 60,000 reported Sunday.
Maryland has reportedly completed 6,220,019 coronavirus tests.
The apparent slow down in testing volume accompanied an increase in the state’s testing positivity rate increased Tuesday to 8.77%, up from 8.56% a day earlier.
Despite checking in at rates lower than a day earlier, Garrett and Washington counties reported the state’s highest testing positivity rates with 15.49% and 15.03%, respectively. For the second consecutive day, Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties followed close behind the Western Maryland counties with testing positive rates of 13.48% and 12.31%.
Maryland’s current average rate of infections per 100,000 residents of 51.71 is the highest since the previous peak on Dec. 10. Washington County continued to top the state by a considerable margin in case rate per 100,000 residents, with 94.77.
The next highest rates were recorded on the Eastern Shore, Dorchester County leading the way with an average of 84.56 cases per 100,000 residents. Nearby Worcester County had a rate of 76.24 while farther north Queen Anne’s County checked in at 74.01.
Frederick County saw the biggest day-over-day bump in cases with 564 new ones reported Tuesday. That jurisdiction, which has a population of about 260,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, has now recorded 13,501 cases since March.
The biggest proportion of new cases Tuesday came from those between 30 and 39 years old. That age bracket accounted for 477 new cases and was followed closely by those aged 20-29, which added 454 cases. Together, they accounted for about 35% of new cases Thursday.
Since March, residents between 20 and 39 years old made up more than a third of the state’s coronavirus cases but only about 2% of the deaths. Marylanders 70 and older account for about 10% of the state’s cases and 72% of deaths.
The amount of Maryland residents who received the coronavirus vaccine also increased Tuesday, as the state administered 15,612 more doses of the vaccine over the past 24 hours.
More than 152,000 Marylanders have received their first shot, 12,623 more than a day earlier, while about 9,655 have received their second shot, an increase of 2,989 over the day prior.
Maryland’s vaccination campaign is still in its nascent phase, prioritizing giving shots to front line health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents and staff.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.