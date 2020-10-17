Maryland reports 798 new coronavirus cases, four deaths Saturday

Maryland officials on Saturday reported 798 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four new fatalities associated with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Those additions bring the state to 135,127 confirmed infections and 3,891 virus-related deaths since state officials began tracking the spread of the virus in March.
Entering Saturday, Maryland’s positivity rate was 3.15%, a slight increase over the rate announced Friday. The World Health Organization says governments should wait until their positivity rates are below 5% for 14 straight days before beginning to ease back virus-related restrictions.
State officials say 422 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six more than on Friday.
