Maryland reports 501 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths as positivity rate rises for 10th straight day

Maryland officials reported 501 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday and three new deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Two of the people whose deaths were reported Monday were men and the other was a woman. One was in their 60s and the other two were in their 70s, according to state data.
Those additions bring the state to at least 127,791 infections and 3,817 deaths since the state began tracking the pandemic in March.
The number of people hospitalized increased by 18 to a total of 338, the state reported. Of those patients, 253 are in acute care, up 10 from Sunday, and 85 are in intensive care, eight more than the day before.
Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.02%, state officials reported. The state’s positivity rate has risen for the past 10 straight days and surpassed 3% Sunday for the first time since Sept. 18.
Entering Monday, Maryland ranked 27th among states in cases per capita, 16th in deaths per capita, and 28th in testing per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Hopkins, which calculates the positivity rate differently than the state health department, reports that Maryland’s rolling, seven-day positivity rate was 5.94% as of Sunday.
While Maryland uses the total number of tests conducted to determine the state’s positivity rate, Hopkins uses the people tested. That means individuals who are tested multiple times, regardless of their results, are counted only once in the university’s calculation.
