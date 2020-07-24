Maryland reports 930 new cases of coronavirus — highest number since May 30

Maryland has confirmed 930 new coronavirus cases Friday — the highest daily number since May 30 — as hospitalizations continued to accumulate.
It is Maryland’s 11th straight day of more than 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, reaching 81,766 total cases. The figure marks the highest daily increase that the state has seen since May 30, when 1,027 new cases were confirmed.
The state also reported 12 more deaths Friday. The confirmed death toll from the disease or its complications has reached 3,281 since the state began tracking it in March.
The number of people currently hospitalized in Maryland for coronavirus increased by five to 533 people, with 143 in intensive care, according to the state.
Maryland health officials said the state has conducted 1,040,442 tests for the coronavirus, with 722,584 people testing negative.
The state’s positivity rate, a key metric in determining the spread of the virus, increased to 4.69% from 4.56% on Thursday. The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days where the rolling average positivity rate is under 5% before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions — though Maryland began reopening before it hit that mark.
Maryland calculates the positivity rate differently from Johns Hopkins University, which says the positivity rate is 5.36%.
The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
