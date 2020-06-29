Maryland reports 477 new coronavirus cases, 6 more fatalities

The state confirmed 477 more cases of the coronavirus Monday and six more related deaths.
A total of 67,254 Marylanders have been infected by the virus since it emerged in the state in March and 3,048 have died due to complications from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
State officials said 447 people in Maryland are currently hospitalized for coronavirus — just one more case than Sunday’s tally, breaking a month-long streak of decreases in the number of people hospitalized. That figure last increased May 27. Officials say 160 people are in intensive care.
The statewide testing positivity rate is now 4.84%, down slightly from Sunday. Officials say 462,059 people have tested negative for the virus, while the state has conducted 644,026 tests.
Gov. Larry Hogan has said officials are looking closely at these metrics in deciding when to roll back restrictions put in place to stem the pandemic. Hogan highlighted Monday that eight Maryland jurisdictions have met the goal of testing 10% of its population.
Of the most populous counties, only Anne Arundel is below that mark, at less than 8%, Hogan said, adding that the state will expand appointment-free testing at the Glen Burnie vehicle emissions inspection station to help boost that metric.
Maryland’s coronavirus metrics have continued to trend downward while other states such as Florida, Georgia and Texas that reopened more quickly have seen a resurgence in cases.
“We are seeing rapidly rising case numbers in states all across the country. It is vital that Marylanders remain vigilant, wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice physical distancing so that we can continue on our road to recovery,” Hogan said in a statement Monday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 10 million Sunday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins. The total number of deaths surpassed 500,000.
A quarter of all confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide are in the United States.
In Maryland, some locales are preparing for an adjusted July 4 celebration amid a pandemic. Catonsville and Towson have canceled Fourth of July festivities due to coronavirus concerns. And Queen Anne’s County plans to temporarily limit beach attendance to county residents only.