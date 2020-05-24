Maryland’s total coronavirus case count increases by 818 as hospitalizations continue decreasing

Maryland health officials Sunday confirmed 818 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, while the total number of hospitalizations, which Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration considers the most important metric to track in the state’s recovery, has dropped from 1,320 to 1,290.
State officials also announced that an additional 38 people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,162. Sunday’s announcement also showed 115 people have likely died from the disease or related complications, although they await laboratory results to confirm that diagnosis.
Of the total number of hospitalizations, 503 are estimated to be in intensive care.
Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this report.
This story will be updated.