Maryland sees 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths as hospitalizations again decline

Maryland has confirmed 1,071 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, officials announced Saturday morning, as the number of hospitalizations again declined.
State officials also announced 38 more people died due to complications from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 2,130 fatalities. In addition, officials say, 113 people have probably died due to the disease or complications of it, but are awaiting laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis.
State officials say 1,320 people in Maryland are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 524 in intensive care. That represents a slight decrease from the 1,329 total hospitalizations seen Friday, when that figure reached its lowest point since April 19.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration considers the number of hospitalizations the most important metric to track in the state’s recovery.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in total cases, with 13,324 and 9,699, respectively.
More than half of the state’s fatalities related to COVID-19 have been traced back to nursing home residents, state data shows.
Nursing homes in Maryland have fared poorer than those in nearly every other state. Maryland health department officials have not answered questions about why that could be.
A reporting partnership between The New York Times and The Baltimore Sun found that COVID-19 cases among nursing homes tended to reveal troubling disparities among those that service more people of color compared to those with predominantly white residents.
Baltimore Sun reporter Hallie Miller contributed to this article.