Maryland reports 958 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths since Sunday

The state has confirmed 39,762 total cases of COVID-19, according to the latest figures released Monday. Twenty-seven more people died due to complications from the illness since Sunday, bringing the state total up to 1,903 fatalities.
In addition, 120 people have probably died due to the disease or complications of it, but are awaiting laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis.
In Maryland, 1,447 people are currently hospitalized for coronavirus, with 555 in intensive care and 892 in acute care. Gov. Larry Hogan has said officials are looking closely at these metrics in deciding when to further roll back restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in total cases, with 11,608 and 8,417, respectively.
