Maryland’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 8,936, death toll at 262, officials say

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland have reached 8,936 Monday, with the death toll at 262, officials say.
Maryland added 711 cases since Sunday. More than 153 were found in the 21215 ZIP code covering portions of Northwest Baltimore.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday that the state would begin posting COVID-19 cases by ZIP code “so that Marylanders can better understand the spread of this deadly virus.”
Kata Hall, spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote Monday on Twitter that more than 42,815 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and 603 have been released from isolation.
