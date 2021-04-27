Maryland reports fewer than 1,000 daily COVID cases for third straight day; positivity rate down again

Maryland reported fewer than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the third straight day Tuesday, and the statewide positivity rate continued to fall as hospitalizations increased.
Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s numbers:
Cases
After reporting the fewest number of confirmed coronavirus cases since early March on Monday, the Maryland Department of Health added 677 new cases to the statewide tally Tuesday.
That brought the total number of cases reported throughout the pandemic to 444,491.
Tuesday was the third day in a row Maryland reported fewer than 1,000 new cases. The 906 new cases reported Sunday broke a previous, four-day streak during which Maryland reported more than 1,000 new cases per day, and the 557 reported Monday was the lowest since March 2.
Deaths
State health officials reported that 18 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, bringing the state’s fatality total to 8,501.
Hospitalizations
Maryland hospitals were treating 1,130 people due to complications from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the day before, according to state health officials. The number of current coronavirus patients in Maryland hospitals had previously declined for six consecutive days.
At least 1,000 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized due to the disease since March 29.
Testing Positivity
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate was 4.04%, down from 4.51% Monday, making Tuesday the fourth day in a row that health officials reported a rate below 5%. The positivity rate, which averages the share of positive test results collected over a week, has declined for seven straight days.
The World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions report a positivity rate below 5% for two weeks before easing coronavirus restrictions.
More than 17,000 tests were reported completed in the past 24 hours, with 4.98% coming back positive for COVID-19, according to the state. Before Monday, the state had gone four days with a daily positivity rate below 4%.
Vaccinations
Maryland reported 60,981 total vaccine doses administered Tuesday, more than twice as many as the day before.
The number of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered in Maryland is rising again after the vaccine’s rollout was halted for 11 days while federal health officials investigated a rare blood clot that occurred in just over a dozen people who had received it.
The state reported 337 newly administered doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the state Tuesday, up from just 33 the day before. A total of 180,954 people have received the J&J shot in Maryland.
Nearly 2.6 million Marylanders, or about 42% of the state’s population, have received at least their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna two-dose vaccines. The state reported 31,356 first doses and 29,288 second doses of the two vaccines newly administered as of Tuesday.
In addition, nearly 1.9 million Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, or about 31% of the state’s population.
This story will be updated.