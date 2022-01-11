Maryland reports more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Maryland reported 9,693 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 70 new deaths and 3,452 people currently hospitalized.
More than 12,000 Marylanders have died from COVID-19 since March 2020. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has also more than tripled over the last month, and hospitals continue to be overwhelmed by the high numbers and lack of resources.
Topping 60 late last week, the number of pediatric patients in Maryland hospitals for COVID-19 has also reached pandemic highs.
As of Monday, the number remained above 40, a threshold that had never been reached until this month. Children still make up less than 2% of all hospitalized patients, though, a mark that has been eclipsed only once, in mid-September, during the delta surge.
Of all hospitalized patients, the percentage in the ICU remains at a pandemic low, at around 15.87%.
While hospitalizations continue to rise, Monday was the first time in 12 days that the state reported less than 10,000 new cases a day. On Sunday, the state reported a record 17,252 new cases.
The seven-day positivity rate has decreased slightly over the past few days to 27.62% after rapidly rising for several weeks as the highly contagious omicron variant spread. A month ago, the positivity rate was 6.53%.
