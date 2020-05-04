Rate of coronavirus hospitalizations, intensive cases flat in Maryland, but deaths are up 10%

The rates of coronavirus hospitalizations and intensive care admissions in Maryland — the two statistics state officials are tracking most closely as they consider when to begin reopening the state — were both roughly flat, as of Monday.
But the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to ravage Maryland, and the number of deaths increased by more than 10% from the day before, to a total of 1,216 across the state, according to the health department. State officials believe another 101 deaths were probably caused by the coronavirus.
Expanded testing is resulting in large increases in both the number of confirmed cases and the number of negative test results in the state. The number of confirmed cases rose 12.5% to 26,408, and the number of negative tests jumped more than 13%, officials said.
The number of those currently hospitalized dropped about 1% to 1,649, and the number of intensive care cases dropped less than 1%, according to state data.
The number in acute care dropped nearly 3% to 1,086, officials said.
The number of patients released from isolation is up nearly 12%, to 1,695.
