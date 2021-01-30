Maryland officials report nearly 2,100 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, 39 more deaths

Maryland had nearly 2,100 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, along with 31 deaths related to the disease, according to health department data.
The 2,097 new cases bring the state’s case and fatality counts to 352,726 and 6,931, respectively.
Hospitalizations fell from Friday to Saturday, with 56 fewer people being treated in Maryland hospitals for COVID-19. The state said 1,560 patients were currently hospitalized, 380 of them requiring intensive care, an increase of 13 from the day before.
Maryland reported conducting 48,616 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours; there have now been 6,966,924 tests completed since March.
The state’s testing positivity rate dropped again to 5.79%, a decline of 0.15 percentage points over the previous 24 hours.