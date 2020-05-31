Maryland reports 763 newly confirmed coronavirus cases

Maryland officials reported Sunday that the state has confirmed 763 new cases of the coronavirus and 21 more deaths.
The additions bring Maryland to 52,778 total cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in Maryland.
As of Sunday, 2,411 people have died due to complications from the disease.
The 21 deaths in the past 24 hours are a decrease compared to Saturday’s figures, when 42 people had been confirmed to have died from the disease. Officials note that not all newly confirmed deaths happened during the period when they were first reported.
Officials reported that 1,183 number of people are hospitalized due to the disease, a decrease of 56 patients from the day before, when the state reached the lowest number of hospitalizations in more than a month.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,220 and 11,361 cases, respectively. Baltimore City has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,664.
The virus continues to disproportionately affect the state’s Latino and black populations, with Sunday’s numbers continuing to show that the state’s Hispanic community is contracting the disease at a faster rate.
As of Sunday, more than a quarter of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in Hispanic patients, with 13,377, this despite the fact that Latinos make up roughly 10% of the state’s population.
This doesn’t account for the fact that the Maryland Department of Health does not have demographic data for roughly 20% of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
Sunday’s figures continued the trend of a decreasing rate of positive COVID-19 tests, with 10.9% of people testing positive as of Sunday.
While the day’s totals show decreases in the total number of cases, the hospitalization rate and the rate of positive COVID-19 tests, it also comes against the backdrop of protests being held in the city as residents voice their outrage over the death of George Floyd, who died Monday after an officer knelt on his neck for at least seven minutes, despite Floyd saying he could not breathe.
Protesters were in close proximity to one another and to police, some outfitted in riot gear and shields, as they demonstrated for hours in front of city hall and marched elsewhere, leading to several tense moments. Vandals also destroyed storefront windows and threw some objects at police, but no curfew was instated as was in other cities.
Serrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, wrote on Twitter that the country will “have to brace ourselves for the likelihood of a terrible spike in COVID-19 infection in the coming days."
This story will be updated.