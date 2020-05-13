Maryland reports 751 new coronavirus cases, 51 more deaths

Maryland officials reported Wednesday that the state has confirmed 751 new cases of the coronavirus.
The state has confirmed 34,812 total cases of COVID-19. Fifty-one more people died due to complications from the illness since Tuesday, bringing the state total up to 1,694 fatalities.
In addition, 115 people have probably died due to the disease or complications of it, but are awaiting laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis.
In total, 6,404 people in Maryland have been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 2,456 since released from isolation, the state reported.
Of the nearly 35,000 coronavirus cases in the state as of Wednesday, 7,538 cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, according to state data.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered universal testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state last month as data showed that hundreds of residents had died due to the disease.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in total cases, with 10,072 and 7,283, respectively.
This story will be updated.