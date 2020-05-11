Maryland reports 786 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 35 more deaths

Maryland officials reported Monday that the state has confirmed 786 new cases of the coronavirus.
Maryland officials have confirmed 33,373 total cases of COVID-19. Thirty-five more people died due to complications from the illness since Sunday, bringing the state total up to 1,573 fatalities.
In addition, 110 people have probably died due to the disease or complications of it, but are awaiting laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis.
In total, 6,183 people in Maryland have been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 2,298 since released from isolation, the state reported.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to lead the state in total cases, with 9,687 and 6,909, respectively.
