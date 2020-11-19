The surge continues: Maryland reports 2,910 new coronavirus cases, by far the highest daily total during pandemic

The pandemic reached new heights in Maryland Thursday, as the state reported 2,910 new coronavirus cases, by far the highest daily total recorded so far.
The previous daily high was 2,321 reported Saturday. The state has now reported 2,000 or more new cases in four of the past six days. The state had never hit 2,000 cases in a single day before this stretch. The state has now reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 16 straight days
The state also reported 19 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Maryland reported 1,192 people hospitalized with virus-related hospitalizations Thursday, up from 1,144 Wednesday. Hospitalizations are still below a late April peak of more than 1,700, but have spiked in recent weeks. Just two weeks ago, 588 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, 260 required intensive care Thursday, down slightly from 270 Wednesday. At the beginning of November, just 127 people required intensive care, as ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled in less than three weeks.
With some hospitals reaching capacity, Maryland officials have ramped up a program to help transfer patients between facilities.
Hospitalizations and deaths are considered to be figures that can lag behind a surge in cases, as it can take weeks for some patients’ symptoms to become more severe and for some patients to die.
The new numbers bring the state to a total of 174,733 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,220 deaths since March.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.19% Thursday, up from 6.82% Wednesday. Just two weeks ago, that rate sat at 4.37%.
Amid the surging cases and ahead of the holiday season, Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to rethink plans with others outside of their household. Survey data from AAA shows most Marylanders are planning to follow that advice for Thanksgiving: about 90% of state residents are planning to stay home for the holiday, with half of those responding to the survey saying they are staying home due to the virus.
“The reality is that you can just as easily get the virus by hosting a group of friends to watch football on Sunday, or celebrating a family birthday, or the Thanksgiving holiday that’s fast approaching,” Hogan said last week. “Each of us has to be more cautious and more vigilant.”
