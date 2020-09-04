Coronavirus in Maryland: 5 takeaways from the week

As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said at his Tuesday news conference in Annapolis, a plurality of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and spoke to contact tracers said they had participated in family gatherings before their diagnoses. While the term “family gatherings” has not yet been clearly defined by the state (despite repeated requests from The Baltimore Sun and local executives for more information), we do know that it is categorically different from “house parties and outdoor events,” the second-leading setting to have attended before testing positive for the coronavirus.