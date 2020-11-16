Hospitalizations climb as Maryland continues coronavirus surge, reporting 1,726 new cases

As hospitalizations continued to rise, Maryland reported 1,726 new coronavirus cases Monday and seven deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state has now reported 1,000 or more cases for 13 straight days.Monday’s case total was the sixth-highest during the pandemic.
The state’s 14-day new case average set a record high for the eighth consecutive day, rising to 1,476 after being at 774 two weeks ago.
The number of people reported hospitalized with virus complications was 985 Monday, up from 938 Sunday. As the state’s caseload has surged, hospitalizations have spiked, up from 529 just two weeks ago.
Among those hospitalized, 237 needed intensive care, down slightly from 238 Sunday.
Hospitalizations and deaths are considered to be indicators that can lag behind increasing case totals, as it can take weeks for patients’ symptoms to worsen and for some to die.
The state’s seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people has nearly doubled from two weeks ago, up to 28.2 through Sunday from 13.86 as of Nov. 1.
“As we continue to see widespread community transmission, it’s more critical than ever that Marylanders increase their vigilance and follow the public health guidance,” Gov. Larry Hogan wrote in a tweet Monday morning. “We need to get back to basics: wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings, and practice physical distancing.”
Hogan opted last week to reduce indoor restaurant capacity statewide to 50%, strongly advised against indoor gatherings of more than 25 people and announced a new travel advisory. Several local governments have opted to tighten virus-related restrictions as of late.
The new data Monday bring the state to a total of 167,656 confirmed cases and 4,160 deaths since March. Maryland has seen the 19th-most deaths and the 37th-most cases per capita among states, along with the 13th-most tests per capita, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
Models from the University of Washington are projecting Maryland will see a total of more than 8,200 deaths by March 1, 2021.With universal masking, that projection falls to about 6,950.
Counties in Western Maryland have seen cases skyrocket in recent weeks, with Allegany County leading the way with 12.4 cases per capita in the past 14 days, the highest among jurisdictions statewide.
Allegany added 58 new cases Monday, which represents more than 3% of the county’s pandemic confirmed case total beginning in March. The county has seen 873 of its 1,664 total cases in the past 14 days, according to The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus database.
Neighboring Garrett County has the second-most in cases per capita in the past two weeks statewide at 5.45. In the past two weeks, it has seen 158 of its 312 total cases during the pandemic.
Baltimore City has seen the third-most cases per capita statewide in the past two weeks at 4.72. The city recently moved to limit restaurant capacity, close restaurants early, and close bars that don’t serve food entirely amid rising cases.
Baltimore County, which announced it was tightening coronavirus restrictions on gatherings and restaurant hours and shutting down youth sports Friday, reported 309 new coronavirus cases Monday, the most among jurisdictions in the state.
Younger Marylanders continued to drive the caseload Monday, with residents in their 20s making up nearly 20% of the new cases. Add in those in their 30s and 40s and that figure jumps to 53%. The state also added 225 new cases among residents between the ages of zero and 19.
While the virus has disproportionately killed older Marylanders, the deaths reported Monday underscore that middle-aged people are not immune. The deaths reported Monday took the lives of three residents in their 50s, one in their 40s and three age 70 or older.
The virus has surged nationwide, with 45 states including Maryland seeing cases increase in the past week, according to data from Hopkins. Just three saw cases decrease and two saw cases stay level during that timeframe.
Monday’s new numbers came on the heels of Moderna’s announcement that its vaccine has been 94.5% effective in early trial data. Pfizer announced last week that its vaccine was about as effective as Moderna’s in early data.
The state’s positivity rate was 6.45% Monday, down from 6.57% Sunday. That rate has jumped from 3.93% just two weeks ago.
Hopkins, which calculates Maryland’s positivity differently, had the state’s positivity rate at 5.81% through Sunday.