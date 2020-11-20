Coronavirus in Maryland: 5 takeaways from the week

Maryland shattered several alarming coronavirus records this week, including the highest number of new cases of reported by state health officials in a 24-hour period as well, as the first time more than 2,000 infections were confirmed in a day — which has now happened four times.
The situation mirrors that of several other states, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge and top officials race to ensure that medical systems have enough bed space to see the worst of the pandemic through. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are encouraging people not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Meanwhile, the country remains bitterly divided about the severity of the virus as well as how best to treat it. Some have called for the lift of all restrictions to allow COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to run its course through the masses while others stress caution and the need for further mitigation strategies.
Two vaccine candidates have published encouraging initial results from their clinical trials, touting close to 95% efficiency. Both could be approved for distribution by the end of the year.
To catch Marylanders up on the stories they might have missed, here are five key points from The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus coverage this week.
With Thanksgiving approaching, Hogan clamps down
For the first time since his administration began working to reopen parts of the state in May, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan set new limits for the public related to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“This is not the flu. It’s not fake news. It’s not going to magically disappear just because we’re all tired of it and we want our normal lives back,” Hogan warned during a news conference Tuesday.
The Republican ordered an early closing time for Maryland’s bars, banned fans from stadiums and set new limits on hospitals and nursing homes in hopes of slowing a troubling wave of coronavirus cases.
Hogan also said he is doubling the number of “rapid response teams” the state can deploy to nursing homes experiencing outbreaks. The teams help with technical assistance, infection control and staffing. Over the next two weeks, the program will increase to 20 teams, each with two or three members.
At Maryland’s spring peak of infections and deaths, nursing homes fared especially poorly. The facilities have a particularly deadly mix of risk factors, and Hogan said asymptomatic workers likely brought the virus into facilities where it spread rampantly.
Hogan said every state and every citizen could be vulnerable during this next phase, as people gather indoors less and the temperature drops.
“We are in a war right now and the virus is winning. Now, more than ever, I’m pleading with the people of our state to stand together awhile longer to help us battle this surging virus,” he added. “Your family and your friends are counting on you. Your neighbors are counting on you.”
State ramps up bed coordination between hospitals
With the load of coronavirus patients rising and some hospitals reaching capacity, Maryland officials plan to ramp up a program that makes it easier to move patients among hospitals so that no one gets denied care.
Hospitals already had been moving patients among their own systems, but typically only refer a patient to an outside hospital when they do not have the expertise for a specific treatment.
“Now, a single phone call will give them access to the appropriate level of critical care services,” said Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief of the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, during a State House news conference on Tuesday.
The effort will focus on intensive care beds and will be coordinated by a state agency unique to Maryland, the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems. MIEMSS already coordinates care for certain patients.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have more than quadrupled in the past two months, after hitting a pandemic low of 281 on Sept. 20. On Thursday close to 1,200 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as the state had more than 1,000 hospitalizations for the second day in a row for the first time since June.
Demand for tests spikes
As cases surge, cold and flu season begins, and Thanksgiving nears, more Marylanders are seeking tests because of possible exposure to the virus, upper respiratory symptoms and desires to visit family members for the holidays, experts say.
But that means people who want to get tested should start preparing to experience some of the same hurdles that were rampant over the summer, including longer turnaround times, longer lines and limited supplies.
The state reported a record high number of tests per day on Thursday — nearly 44,000 — as did five individual counties, including Harford, Montgomery and Prince George’s.
At the Baltimore Convention Center testing site, which is among the state’s most popular, providers administered the most daily tests ever on Wednesday: 1,527, according to Michael Schwartzberg, spokesman for the University of Maryland Medical System, which helps run the testing facility and its field hospital.
But the demand for tests is burgeoning at both public and private testing sites.
“It’s hard to keep up with the capability to do, because … some of the material to do the testing is limited, especially the reagents,” said Dr. Stuart Bell, the chief medical officer at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Health officials are urging patients to isolate while they wait for the results of their tests if they fear they’ve been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. Negative tests don’t necessarily mean patients don’t have the virus, as individuals may not test positive until several days after being exposed.
There’s still no need to hoard toilet paper
Spiking coronavirus cases are prompting shoppers to load up on supplies, emptying out shelves in some stores in Maryland and across the U.S. heading into the busy Thanksgiving shopping period.
But retailers say they haven’t been caught off guard as they were earlier this year to meet a surge in demand for toilet paper, paper towels and other items that ran out of stock during the pandemic’s early stages.
“Stores overall are in very good shape, especially compared to some of our major competitors who are struggling to stay in stock on key categories,” said Dennis Curtin, a Weis spokesman, adding the grocer has increased orders and added shifts to prepare for holiday traffic.
Some stores have imposed limits on the amount of paper products people can buy at a time while others have placed larger-than-average orders.
In mid-March, when the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland was just beginning to grow and bars and restaurants were shut down, shoppers rushed to area stores, snapping up meat, bread and toilet paper. Retailers had warned against panic buying, saying it overwhelmed warehouses, delivery fleets and efforts to restock shelves.
Supplies gradually returned to normal after March and April, though some items such as cleaning supplies have remained scarce.
Now it seems consumers are loading up again.
Consumers tend to place higher values on items that are scarce or are perceived to be scarce, and are reacting to that, said Henry C. Boyd III, a clinical professor of marketing at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.
“There are a lot of folks out there who know an item is in high demand — paper towels, cleaning supplies, toilet paper — who think ‘I have to stockpile, just in case,’” Boyd said.
To prevent panic buying, stores should assure consumers that supply lines are fine, Boyd added. But that won’t be enough for some people.
Allegany County’s dramatic surge
In the space of several weeks, Allegany County went from relatively low levels of COVID-19 cases to now having the Maryland’s highest rate of infection.
The Western Maryland county as of Thursday had a seven-day average rate of more than 130 cases per 100,000 people, far above the statewide average of close to 32 per 100,000, state data showed.
The rise was swift, with the county going from under 750 cases on Oct. 28 to more than 1,900.
“I think what happened is we got lulled into a false sense of security,” said Cumberland Mayor Raymond M. Morriss. “People became a little complacent and started to socialize more.”
Some point to pockets of resistance to mask-wearing and social distancing, as perhaps contributing to the spread in Western Maryland.
Calling rural areas, “particularly Allegany and Garrett” counties, “our absolute worst” for rising infection rates, Hogan said Tuesday that perhaps some residents in those areas “weren’t being as careful” and “maybe not wearing masks and not following advice.
“And now they’re calling us, begging us for help,” he said at a news conference in which he announced new statewide restrictions. “We’re trying to move patients out of their overflowing hospitals.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Ben Leonard, Pamela Wood, Alison Knezevich, Meredith Cohn, Lorraine Mirabella, Christine Condon and Jean Marbella contributed to this article.