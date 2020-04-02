Jobless claims double old record, with 84,000 Marylanders filing for unemployment as coronavirus shutters businesses

Unemployment claims in Maryland and across the country last week doubled over the record-setting surge of job losses the week before, as businesses continue to shut their doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the state Department of Labor, 84,230 Marylanders filed for unemployment either over the phone, online or by mail during the week ending March 28, up from 42,334 residents the week before. They were among more than 6.6 million Americans who filed jobless claims last week.
The statistics represent a dramatic climb that has occurred since Gov. Larry Hogan and the leaders of most other states have ordered that nonessential businesses close their doors and for residents to stay at home whenever possible.
And it continues to overwhelm systems for processing unemployment claims, leading to delays and problems for some filers.
“We have experienced an unprecedented surge in claims traffic," Tiffany Robinson, the state’s labor secretary, said Wednesday on a conference call with state lawmakers who are serving on a coronavirus work group.
Maryland’s 400 workers who process unemployment claims typically handle about 2,000 claims per week, she said. They’ve been working extra hours and on Saturdays to help process the surge in applications.
Residents who typically work full-time or part-time are eligible for unemployment. Under state and federal legislation passed to address losses during the pandemic, benefits are now also available to some people who have not been formally laid off or work in “gig economy” jobs if they have lost work because of coronavirus-related closures or slumps in demand.
The state Department of Labor is encouraging those who have lost their jobs to stagger when they call or go online to request assistance, with last names A through F filing on Mondays, last names G through N filing on Tuesdays and last names O through Z filing on Wednesdays and all names on Thursday and Friday. Robinson said Marylanders will be helped whenever they call, but she said she hoped the voluntary system could help spread out the work.
The state phone system for unemployment claims runs from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays, and applicants also can file for benefits online. The online system has been overloaded with people across the country filing claims, so Robinson suggested going on the website early in the morning or late at night.
She asked lawmakers to spread the word to their constituents that they will get unemployment checks even if it takes a bit.
“Benefits will be paid, back through the time they were separated from employment,” Robinson said. “Just because they can’t get through now, or they’re having trouble now doesn’t mean that they’re not going to get their benefits.”
Another challenge for processing claims is that many applicants are applying for unemployment for the first time, and are unfamiliar with the terminology and details of how the program works, Robinson said. Her workers are doing their best to walk applicants through the process.
“Some of the calls that we are taking are Marylanders who are dealing with some of the worst situations they’ve dealt with. They are worried and concerned,” she said. “And yet our 400 state unemployment insurance employees are also going through this pandemic. They’re worried about their own families and they are coming in to work.”
Among the counties, Baltimore County had the largest number of overall unemployment claims, with 13,352 reported claims, according to the department. In Baltimore City, 8,685 residents filed for unemployment benefits.
Job losses are most concentrated on a per-capita basis in Worcester County, where the start of the Ocean City summer tourism season is on hold and 45 people per 1,000 have filed for unemployment.
Statewide, about 20 people per 1,000 filed for unemployment in March.
In all, about 10 million people have lost their jobs across the country since the coronavirus outbreak began here. And economists expect more losses to come — envisioning as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April.
The unemployment rate, which is reported on a monthly basis, could spike to as high as 15% nationally in March, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.
This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.