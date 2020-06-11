Macy’s, Nordstrom reopen some Baltimore-area department stores closed during pandemic

As Maryland officials loosened additional COVID-19 restrictions, Macy’s and Nordstrom said Thursday they have reopened some of the Baltimore area department stores that had closed during the pandemic.
Macy’s reopened stores at the Mall In Columbia in Howard County, at Marley Station in Glen Burnie and Annapolis Mall, both in Anne Arundel County, and at Harford Mall in Bel Air in Harford County for in-store shopping and curbside pickup, the retailer announced Thursday.
As of Thursday, Nordstrom had reopened its full-line department store at Towson Town Center in Towson as well as Nordstrom Rack in Towson and Nordstrom Rack Harbour Center in Annapolis. The company previously said its department store at Westfield Annapolis mall will not reopen before permanently closing in August.
Macy’s website shows department stores remain closed at Security Square Mall in Baltimore, Towson Town Center in Towson, and White Marsh Mall in Nottingham.
Macy’s said it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local guidance and will operate the newly opened stores from from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Baltimore community,” Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, said in a statement. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy.
“We look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop,” he said.
Macy’s said it has put in place enhanced safety and wellness procedures to comply with the CDC’s recommended protocol. Measures include frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces, requiring social distancing and installing hand sanitizer stations in frequently visited locations. The retailer has installed plexiglass at select registers and requires employees to wear face masks and undergo daily wellness checks.
Customers who buy items online can pick up at curbside Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most orders placed by noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Customers are asked to call their local store once they arrive at curbside and wait for an employee to confirm the order and place it in the trunk.