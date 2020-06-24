xml:space="preserve">
Maryland reports 330 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 24, 2020 10:07 AM

Maryland officials reported Wednesday that the state has confirmed 330 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 more deaths.

Wednesday’s additions bring the state’s total to 65,337 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus since it first appeared in mid-March. To date, 2,978 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.

As of Wednesday, 544 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide testing positivity rate is at 5.17%.

This story will be updated.

