Maryland reports 848 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths

Maryland health officials confirmed 848 new cases of the coronavirus state wide and 43 more deaths due to the disease.
The additions bring the state’s total to 54,175 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of Monday, 2,474 people have died in Maryland due to the disease or complications of it.
While the increase in new cases halts four days of consecutive decreases, Michael Ricci, spokesman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote that the state has reached its lowest hospitalization rate in seven weeks, with 1,148 people currently hospitalized.
This story will be updated.