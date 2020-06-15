Maryland reports 331 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Maryland officials reported Monday that the state has confirmed 331 new cases of the coronavirus and six more deaths due to the virus, marking the second consecutive day the state has seen less than 400 new cases.
As state and county officials continue to grapple with how and when to reopen businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan touted the declining numbers as reflective of his administration’s response to the outbreak.
It’s only the third time the state has reported less than 400 cases in a 24-hour period since April 7 and the lowest total since that date, when 326 cases were confirmed.
With hospitalizations and positivity test rates also seeing slight declines, Hogan wrote on Twitter that it has been a month since the state “began Stage One of our safe, gradual, and effective roadmap to recovery, and all of our key health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction.”
Hogan wrote that the number of people in intensive care units diagnosed with the disease has dropped below 300 for the first time since April 6 and that the positivity test rate is at 6.55% for the state.
Monday’s additions bring the state’s total to 62,032 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 2,817 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.
As of Monday, 745 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, a decrease of six people compared to Sunday. Monday also marked the 19th consecutive day the state has seen hospitalizations drop.
