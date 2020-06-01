xml:space="preserve">
Maryland reports 549 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 more deaths

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 01, 2020 10:22 AM

Maryland health officials confirmed 549 new cases of the coronavirus statewide Monday and 20 more deaths due to the disease.

Here are the known cases of coronavirus in Maryland [GRAPHICS] »

The additions bring Maryland’s total to 53,327 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in Maryland.

As of Monday, 2,431 people have died in Maryland due to the disease or complications of it.

Statistics show the state is continuing a trend of declining hospitalizations due to the disease, as 1,174 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of nine patients compared to Sunday.
While officials say there are promising signs in the declining rates of positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations due to the disease, Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young were among several political leaders to voice concerns that ongoing protests could cause another spike in two weeks.

Officials fear demonstrations could fuel outbreak as Maryland reports 763 new coronavirus cases »

This story will be updated.

