Maryland reports 272 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Maryland health officials announced 272 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday.
So far, the state has reported 69,904 cases and 3,121 deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Maryland has thus far avoided a new spike in coronavirus cases, while other states have battled large increases after relaxing restrictions.
In Maryland, deaths are not always reported the day they occur, but Monday marked the 11th straight day that Maryland reported fewer than 20 coronavirus-related casualties. Maryland had no such days from April 10 to June 6.
As of Monday, 403 people are hospitalized in Maryland as a result of the disease, down from 409 on Sunday. The state’s testing positivity rate is 4.5%, down from Sunday’s rate of 4.7%.
For the 11th straight day, the state’s positivity rate has been below 5%. The World Health Organization recommends 14 consecutive days with such a rate before governments loosen virus-related restrictions, but Maryland has been operating under the Centers for Disease Control recommendation, which only calls for two weeks of a positivity rate below 15%.
This story will be updated.