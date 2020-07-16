Maryland reports 648 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Maryland reported 648 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday and six more deaths, a slight decrease in new cases after the state saw two straight days of more than 700 cases discovered.
Thursday’s additions bring the state’s total to 75,664 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,215 people have died in Maryland due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.
As of Thursday, 436 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 4.61%.
With many businesses still operating at a limited capacity due to the pandemic, tens of thousands of Marylanders continue to file for unemployment.
The state’s Department of Labor reported Thursday that 37,383 claims for unemployment aid were filed last week.
While the number of claims is about half the amount filed last week, when more than 66,000 new claims were reported, the state is still seeing exponentially more claims than before businesses were required to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, only 2,090 claims were filed the week ending March 7, which was before Gov. Larry Hogan ordered businesses closed in response to the growing pandemic.
This story will be updated.