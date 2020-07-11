Maryland reports 557 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

Maryland officials reported Saturday that the state has confirmed 557 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths.
Saturday’s additions bring the state’s total to 72,467 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. Officials say 3,179 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.
Saturday also marked the 16th straight day that Maryland had a seven-day average testing positivity rate below 5%, as the state reported a rate of 4.55%. The World Health Organization recommends that governments have a seven-day average rate below 5% for 14 days before they begin reopening measures, although Maryland already began reopening in earnest.
However, Saturday marks the second day this week the state saw more than 500 newly confirmed cases after officials reported 586 new cases on Thursday.
As of Saturday, 390 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.
