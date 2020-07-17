Maryland reports 707 new coronavirus cases, continuing upward trend in caseload

Maryland reported 707 new coronavirus cases Friday, continuing an upward trend in the state’s caseload, and 12 new deaths as a result of the virus.
In late June and early July, new daily case numbers, for the most part, hung around 300 and 400 new cases per day. Over the past several days, though, more than 600 cases have been reported daily.
Meanwhile, the state is still reporting fewer than 20 deaths each day, as it has for 22 days straight.
In addition, 434 people are currently hospitalized in Maryland, two fewer than on Thursday. Hospitalizations, which had remained in the 300-400 range earlier this month, have increased slightly since then.
So far, more than 76,000 cases have been reported in Maryland, and 3,227 people have died from the virus statewide.
The state’s testing positivity rate remained below 5% for the 23rd consecutive day Friday, an important milestone, since the World Health Organization recommends that a state remain below 5% for 14 days before reopening begins.
But as of early Friday morning Johns Hopkins University, which calculates the positivity rate differently, placed Maryland slightly above the critical benchmark, at 5.27% alongside 32 other states.
State officials calculate the positivity rate by dividing the number of positive tests by the total testing volume over a seven-day period. Hopkins, though, uses the number of people tested, the combination of new cases and the number of people who tested negative, accounting for the difference.
