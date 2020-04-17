Few Maryland prisoners eligible for early release as coronavirus spreads behind bars

While prosecutors, public defenders and criminal justice advocates have called for the release of nonviolent offenders during the pandemic, the small number of inmates actually set free have come mostly from local jails — not state prisons where the virus has been more rampant. Two orders this week from Maryland’s chief judge, Mary Ellen Barbera, don’t change this: she encouraged the release of nonviolent youths and adults, instructing the trial courts to consider coronavirus a factor in decisions. But state’s attorneys say they have already been working to identify and set free the small number of men and women in local jails who qualify for early release.