Coronavirus in Maryland: 5 takeaways from the week

A week after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan moved to curb a statewide rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations with additional mask restrictions and a travel advisory, new infections are trending downward again, making for consecutive declines in the 14-day average count.
The state’s overall testing positivity rate also continues to reach new lows as the volume of tests administered climbs. More than a million Marylanders have gotten swabbed for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, representing 16% of the population. On Thursday, the state measured its positivity rate at just over 4% (though Johns Hopkins, which also tracks positivity rates, recorded it at 5.46% using a different formula).
But, as delays in test results at national laboratories cripple the turnaround time nationwide, the state’s daily metrics could reflect stale figures. And, test-result delays of 48 hours or longer render the mitigation tool essentially useless, as it weakens the effectiveness of contact tracing and long-term quarantining.
To keep Marylanders up to date with the week’s most pressing takeaways, here are five key points from The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus coverage.
Data analysis shows nearly as many cases added in July and April
A Baltimore Sun data analysis shows that Maryland added nearly the same number of coronavirus cases in July as it did in April, when the state operated under a stay-at-home order and restricted people from going to shops, places of worship, indoor restaurants and school buildings.
Last month, the Maryland Department of Health reported 20,428 cases of the coronavirus, accounting for 23% of the infections reported by the state since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s a sharp rise from June’s case count of 14,591, which represents 17% of the statewide tally.
In April, the numbers were about the same as July’s, with 21,487 new cases, a nearly 23% portion of the overall count.
To be sure, April’s numbers were of particular concern given the daily increase of hospitalizations that occurred in tandem. By the end of that month, over 1,700 Marylanders were hospitalized for COVID-19. At the end of July, 590 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus, and fewer people died as a result of it.
Public health experts say this could be due to medical professionals’ learned ability to handle COVID-19 now compared with April, when it strained the health care system and little was known about its treatment. It could also be explained by the virus’ mutation into less deadly strains or its reduced effects on the body with more people wearing masks and protecting themselves from large, virulent droplets.
In response to July’s metrics, state and local officials tightened restrictions again, with some placing limits on indoor dining and encouraging people to cover their faces outdoors and in all public spaces. Cases in some counties, such as Worcester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Talbot County, are continuing to see steady upticks in cases compared with a month ago, with increases of more than twofold in each.
Hogan bans counties from closing school buildings
Last month, Hogan and State Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon voiced their support for allowing local public school districts to decide when and how they reintroduce students and faculty back to schoolhouses, on the condition they follow established health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on equity.
But on Monday, Hogan overturned a decision from Montgomery County health officials to keep private school buildings closed for the start of the academic year, stripping them of their authority to prohibit schools from opening.
Montgomery County officials argued that in-person classes present too much danger to students and teachers given the data. That county has seen the second-highest number of cases in the state, with over 18,000 confirmed as of Thursday.
Hogan said in a statement that schools themselves should have the primary authority to determine whether and how to open buildings for classes. Local health officials can still shut down individual schools if they are deemed to be unsafe on a case-by-case basis, he said.
“Private and parochial schools deserve the same opportunity and flexibility to make reopening decisions based on public health guidelines,” Hogan said. “The blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer.”
Montgomery County officials responded Wednesday by issuing a new order to block in-person classes until October. Meanwhile, private and parochial schools throughout the state contend they are better able to meet safety recommendations, and parents at those schools filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the county’s directive.
Some, including The Sun’s editorial board, said Hogan’s decision to provide a hands-off approach for public schools while intervening in private and parochial school matters makes him seem preferential to wealthier constituents and voters rather than public school students and teachers. Others said Hogan’s decision falls in line with his recent shift to the right as he explores the possibility of a presidential bid.
White House takes aim at Maryland’s handling of nursing homes
Despite Hogan’s recent shifts to the right, the White House slammed the Republican governor and the state on Wednesday, calling their handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes a “failure.”
In a harshly worded letter, the Trump administration said the state not only missed federally mandated deadlines, but with just over half of the facilities inspected, had the worst record in the country by far. That jeopardized the safety of particularly vulnerable seniors, they said.
“I write today to express my extreme concern for the health and safety of Maryland’s aged population due to your state’s failure to conduct federally required infection control inspections of Maryland nursing homes,” began the letter signed by Seema Verma, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Hogan officials disputed the letter, saying nearly 75% of the state’s nursing homes had been inspected according to the federal process. The Maryland Department of Health also said it’s already informed the federal agency that the remaining surveys will be completed in the next two weeks.
But even with three-quarters of homes inspected, the state would still be the worst in the nation, according to information in the letter.
Nursing homes have presented a massive challenge for the state, as outbreaks in those facilities have led to nearly a third of all deaths in Maryland due to COVID-19 and over 4,500 infections. That places the state seventh in the nation for cases per 1,000 residents and ninth for deaths.
November approaching fast without concrete election plan
Just months away from November’s general election, the Maryland State Board of Elections has yet to come to a final decision about the voting format.
Hogan, again leaning toward a more conservative approach, called last month for a traditional process in a shift away from June’s mostly mail-in primary. In that format, all eligible voters received ballots, and turnout shot up to record numbers.
But Hogan referred to that election as an “unmitigated disaster,” with some receiving their ballots late and others not getting them in the mail at all, leading to long lines at some polling sites. He said while eligible voters should receive absentee ballot applications in the mail, he expects to see all regular polling places and early voting sites open for business.
Under Maryland’s state of emergency order, the governor controls the election process.
The state elections board is looking at ways to consolidate the number of polling places because of an expected shortage of at least 14,000 election judges due to the pandemic. They’re exploring the possibility of opening all of Maryland’s 282 high schools because they are large, centrally located, have ample parking and are close to transit routes.
In their final proposal discussed Wednesday, the local election directors unanimously requested the state open existing early voting locations on Oct. 22, and will reconvene at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss the recommendation. The longer the board delays a decision, the less time it will have to iron out the kinks associated with the plan.
Baltimore flexes enforcement muscle
In the first round of penalties related to violating public health restrictions, Baltimore health officials shut down a nightclub Monday for its failure to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing rules.
The closure marked the first time the city has shuttered a restaurant or bar due to COVID-19 related violations, said Adam Abadir, a city’s health department spokesman.
A video shared on Instagram on Monday showed a large crowd gathering for a “day party.” Social media postings, in addition to 311 complaints, played a role in the closure, Abadir said. Euphoria Nightclub could not be reached Monday for comment.
“Events like those depicted on social media at Euphoria are exactly the type of ‘super-spreader’ events that have led to dozens of cases around the country,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa wrote in a statement Monday evening. “While it is too soon to tell whether any coronavirus cases will be linked to Euphoria nightclub, the activities depicted on social media — lack of face coverings, lack of social distancing, large groups of people closely congregating — present clear risk to the patrons and staff at the establishment.”
The nightclub is located in the 21224 ZIP code, which includes the Canton neighborhood and has become a coronavirus hot spot. The 21224 has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases of any ZIP code in the state.
Baltimore Sun reporters Sanya Kamidi, Pamela Wood, Meredith Cohn, Christine Condon, Emily Opilo and Talia Richman contributed to this article.