Coronavirus in Maryland: 5 takeaways from the week

Signs of progress in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic continue to fade as Maryland hits one grim milestone after another.
Hospitalizations and deaths have shot up over the past several weeks, and the number of COVID-19 cases has ballooned substantially across the state. Maryland’s testing positivity rate has also jumped to over 7%, according to state figures, and more than 6%, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center (only five states have testing positivity rates under the recommended 5% threshold, according to Hopkins). And for the first time, a child younger than 10 was included in the Maryland’s death toll.
Nationally, the metrics appear even bleaker. On Wednesday, the U.S. reported at least 2,760 deaths related to the coronavirus, a record number of fatalities recorded over a 24-hour period. U.S. hospitalizations reached a peak of 100,000 beds occupied due to the virus this week.
The effects of COVID-19 continue to hit home, as Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott said late Thursday he has been quarantining after being exposed to the virus. He said he has tested negative.
To catch Marylanders up on the stories they might’ve missed, here are five key points from The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus coverage this week.
Vaccines are coming — but it could take awhile
Three vaccine candidates already have emerged as strong contenders for widespread distribution. But it could take several months before enough doses reach the public, and even longer before a complete picture of efficacy emerges.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said as many as 155,000 vaccines could be included in the first batch — about half of what would ideally cover the state’s front-line health care workers. And that only includes one out of the two doses likely needed.
“That’s the bad news,” the Republican said Tuesday at a news conference in Annapolis. “The good news is they have great vaccines and they’re years ahead of schedule and we’re going to get some relatively fast.”
Pfizer will seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as next week, meaning millions of people could be vaccinated by January. But the majority of people will likely have to wait until mid-to-late 2021 to receive their shot.
“It’s sort of like testing, when we started with 50 tests a day and then we got up to 50,000 tests a day in some cases,” Hogan said. “This is going to be a little bit of a slow takeoff in some cases as they get producing and then, hopefully, we’re really going to start to get some volume out.”
Experimental antibody treatment expanded through Maryland
The state health department has opened five “infusion centers” designed to treat especially vulnerable COVID-19 patients with experimental antibodies.
The treatments — Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab and Regeneron’s casirivimab and indevimab cocktail — are monoclonal antibodies, or laboratory-engineered molecules designed to serve as substitute antibodies that can enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on foreign cells. Doctors treated President Donald Trump with the Regeneron cocktail when he was hospitalized for COVID-19 in October, and it was later authorized for some patients in November.
The FDA has authorized experimental antibody treatments for those most at risk of developing serious illness due to the coronavirus, such as those who have certain preexisting conditions or adults over 65. Kids 12 and older may also be eligible for infusions. It is not authorized for patients who already are hospitalized for COVID-19 or those receiving oxygen treatment.
Experimental antibodies — now available for infusion in Baltimore, Cumberland, Hagerstown, Salisbury and Takoma Park — are the latest fast-tracked treatment option authorized to help mitigate COVID-19. Drugs, equipment and treatments have been similarly expedited for emergency use.
In a letter to clinicians dated Dec. 1, Maryland’s health department noted that demand for the antibody treatment may exceed supply and that some physician referrals may not be accommodated.
Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak ‘bigger than football’
In one of the worst transmission spells in sports, the Ravens benched 22 players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, for Wednesday’s bizarre 3:40 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The game was rescheduled three times to accommodate this outbreak, which also infected team personnel. One coach has been “disciplined” for failing to adhere to team safety protocols, such as not wearing a mask inside the facility and failing to use his tracing device.
In response to the rising case count, defensive end Calais Campbell, who has asthma, tweeted on Nov. 27 that the infections meant more than just inconveniences.
“We just want to contain this outbreak!” Campbell wrote. “Speaking from experience...you don’t want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this. This is bigger than football.”
The Ravens left Pittsburgh on Wednesday night beaten down after a 19-14 loss. Some fans were critical of the NFL’s handling of the long, tumultuous week.
“They’re not going to realize they need to cancel the season until a football player dies,” one Ravens enthusiast said. “They’re playing Russian roulette with players’ lives.”
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell insisted during a conference call before the game Wednesday that the league prioritizes “health and medical decisions” over “competitive considerations and business interests.”
“In the case of Ravens, we postponed the game against the Steelers to ensure that we had confidence that the virus was contained,” Goodell said.
Health care workers fatigued, but carrying on
As the public grows increasingly tired and frustrated with having to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, health care workers are experiencing a different, more visceral kind of “covid fatigue.”
“I’m also tired and fatigued, but on a different level that some people may not understand unless they’re in the medical field,” said Dr. Vikram Gunnala, a hospitalist who works in Maryland.
Doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, on the front lines for another surge of the coronavirus, face a daunting set of challenges as the coronavirus continues to spread. Nearly half of Maryland hospitals are already 90% full, and more people are dying now than in the summer and early fall. Community transmission outside health care settings is as uncontrolled as ever.
Many of their patients won’t be allowed visitors, and others will face slow, brutal deaths. Behind closed doors, medical workers are the ones bearing the brunt of the virus — and a test of both physical and mental exertion.
Facing the expectations of keeping themselves healthy and their patients alive, some are focusing more on self-care than at any other point in their careers. Others have grown anxious and depressed.
“We have to realize that we can only do so much,” said Carl Mouzon, a psychiatric nurse in Towson.
Restaurants embrace ‘subscription services’
With colder weather and less indoor seating capacity, some area restaurants have come to accept that they’ll serve fewer customers than normal this winter. Some are pivoting (again!) to “subscription” services, where customers can order boxes of items — produce, meal kits or other goodies — every week or month so they can enjoy restaurant-level cuisine from the safety of their homes.
“People we haven’t heard from since pre-COVID are coming out of the woodwork,” said Helena del Pesco, who runs a cafe in Old Goucher. Some customers have given box orders to family members as presents.
Other restaurants have experimented with “pasta clubs,” “wine shares” and bread subscriptions, which existed before the pandemic, too. In February, bakery chain Panera unveiled a coffee subscription program to allow customers to get unlimited coffee or tea for a month for $8.99.
Such programs may be particularly appealing to millennial customers.
“They’re the Netflix generation, and they are used to having a subscription across different industries,” says Hudson Riehle, senior vice president for research at the National Restaurant Association. “There’s little doubt that going forward … more restaurant owners will be engaging in some type of subscription service.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker, Colin Campbell, Meredith Cohn, Ben Leonard, Daniel Oyefusi, Jonas Shaffer and Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.