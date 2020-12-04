Coronavirus in Maryland: 5 takeaways from the week

Hospitalizations and deaths have shot up over the past several weeks, and the number of COVID-19 cases has ballooned substantially across the state. Maryland’s testing positivity rate has also jumped to over 7%, according to state figures, and more than 6%, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center (only five states have testing positivity rates under the recommended 5% threshold, according to Hopkins). And for the first time, a child younger than 10 was included in the Maryland’s death toll.