Coronavirus in Maryland: 5 takeaways from the week

While the United States continues to lead the world in cumulative COVID-19 cases and deaths, the past few weeks signal at least some improvement in the nation’s overall metrics. The average number of new daily cases has largely declined since July and August, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard, though there are more infections per day now than at the onset of the pandemic in March and April.
The same trend holds true in Maryland. Newly reported cases over a 14-day average have dropped since their peak in August, but the numbers continue to exceed where they were in late March and early April when Marylanders were under a stay-at-home order.
Still, fatigue, restlessness and economic anxiety have forced many Americans back to a relative state of normalcy as more parts of the country lift the restrictions meant to keep the coronavirus contained. It comes right as fall flu season threatens to strain the health care system, causing a potential double-whammy of patients in respiratory distress.
To keep Marylanders up to date with the week’s most pressing takeaways, here are five key points from The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus coverage.
Big Ten, youth sports to resume
The Big Ten Conference elected this week to start the football season this fall, reversing course on an earlier decision that would have pushed games until the spring. It comes after the first full week of the NFL, which posted the highest television ratings since February’s Academy Awards ceremony (though the opening games failed to match 2019′s audience).
Players at University of Maryland, College Park, will play their first game Oct. 23. Other conferences have already kicked off their seasons, which might also have contributed to the Big Ten’s reversal.
A number of new protocols have been put in place to maintain safety of athletes, trainers and coaches, including daily antigen testing and cardiac monitoring (which will screen for myocarditis, a heart condition linked to COVID-19 that could result in permanent damage to the muscle). Those who do test positive will spent three weeks recovering and unable to play.
Making daily testing and outside medical professionals available to athletes adds a layer of protection to the Maryland football team, though some — including this newspaper’s editorial board — said the decision to resume college sports without an available and widespread vaccine prioritizes money over student safety, a dangerous precedent.
“How is this different from the kind of thinking that doomed Jordan McNair two years ago?” The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board opined in a recent column. “Once again, the risks are placed on these young student athletes while the bulk of rewards go to their schools and coaches making seven-figure salaries.” (Note: The Sun editorial board is separate and distinct from the newsroom staff).
On Wednesday, Maryland announced that it tested 449 student-athletes for COVID-19 on Sept. 8, and 35 tested positive; 19 of them were already in quarantine.
Baltimore City also announced this week that some youth sports groups, another reversal of Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s earlier decision to suspend them. City regulations require everyone to wear masks, and limit two spectators per youth participant at games.
Maryland lab stops use of South Korean tests
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made national headlines earlier this year when he touted the purchase of 500,000 test kits from his wife’s contacts in South Korea as a way to circumvent the federal hurdles to acquiring more swabs.
Now, the reliability of those tests have come into question, as many of them have returned false positive results and are being investigated.
The $9 million purchase has come under fire after the Hogan administration declined to give specifics about their use and then confirmed that the tests had been exchanged for “better, faster” ones. Then, a domestic vendor of tests came forward and publicized that his company had also offered to produce tests for Maryland at a lower rate but was not selected.
Kevin P. Kelly, a spokesperson for the University of Maryland lab in Baltimore, said the lab is investigating tests that returned positive results between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8 and is no longer using the LabGenomics tests. The investigation so far has shown “no significant issues” related to lab equipment or operations.
Kelly said the lab is using tests developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that can test for the flu as well as COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Johns Hopkins seeks Baltimore-area blood plasma donors
Baltimore and Annapolis-area residents who have been exposed to the coronavirus can opt to donate blood to Johns Hopkins University, which is studying the effectiveness of using blood plasma with virus antibodies in preventing and treating infections of COVID-19.
Those eligible to participate have either been exposed to the virus — meaning within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes — within three days but aren’t showing symptoms, or those who have tested positive no more than five days prior and are still symptomatic but haven’t been hospitalized.
Two studies are in the works: One that looks into infection prevention, and the another that focuses on treatment. The Department of Defense is funding the studies.
“We’re hoping that, if the study shows that this is something that works, that that will be another tool in the armamentarium against coronavirus," said Dr. Shmuel Shoham, an infectious disease physician and associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, who is leading the postexposure prevention study.
Those interested in participating in the study can call 888-506-1199 or visit covidplasmatrial.org to take an enrollment questionnaire, with the possibility that they will no longer be eligible should they wait too long after their exposure or diagnosis. Participants will be compensated.
Baltimore County to ‘transition’ to in-person learning in November
Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams informed faculty members on Thursday that young children and some students with disabilities will have the option of returning to schoolhouses starting Nov. 13. The plan came as a surprise to teachers, unions, families and even County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.
Williams said that the county schools' plan is flexible and will be carried out only if there are enough students and faculty willing to return to limited in-person instruction. He said it could serve as a gradual way of reintroducing kids and teachers back to the buildings.
“Let’s say we do virtual learning for the first semester and then everyone has to come back in the second semester,” he said. “That, to me, is not a transition.”
Teachers union president Cindy Sexton said none of the five unions representing school system staff, from teachers to bus drivers and school administrators, were aware of the plan to return students to schools until 11 a.m. Thursday morning. The email went out hours later.
“We are very concerned. We were not part of the conversations,” Sexton said. “There are so many logistical questions. Teachers are also concerned about those students and staff who have compromised immune systems or do not wish to go back into a classroom for other reasons.”
Hogan and Maryland Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon have urged school systems to consider reopening classrooms, saying all 24 school districts meet new state benchmarks indicating it is safe to reopen for some in-person instruction and offering $10 million in grants to districts that reopen.
‘Ghost Kitchens’ could serve as temporary solution to sweeping restaurant closures
The coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated the financial woes of the restaurant industry, a field with already tight profit margins and little room for error. A June assessment by Yelp suggested that over 55% of the thousands of restaurants listed on the site had closed since the start of the pandemic, with about half of those to shut down permanently.
Limits on indoor dining have strapped eateries of much of their revenue. Many restaurants that have stayed open have laid off entire staffs or furloughed them for long periods. Others have closed their brick-and-mortar businesses but have continued to operate out of shared spaces or even their own homes, alternatively known as “ghost" or “cloud” kitchens.
It’s a relatively new phenomenon that allows restaurants to continue selling food without paying monthly rent. Operators may lease space in a centralized kitchen or a co-op space, freeing them of a major expense associated with the food business. It’s a model that’s seen “crazy growth” since the beginning of the pandemic, says Anil K. Gupta of the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business.
Ghost kitchens can help significantly cut the costs of a restaurant, as the staffing needs decrease as well as the expenses. Others said it could merely be the next dining “fad” that could pass once the pandemic abates and people spend more time out of the house.
Baltimore Sun reporters Daniel Oyefusi, Talia Richman, Meredith Cohn, Pamela Wood, Nathan Ruiz, Lillian Reed, Liz Bowie and Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.