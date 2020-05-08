Coronavirus in Maryland: 5 takeaways from the week

As for families with children in day care, many must decide between paying their providers or risking their kids’ slot on the roster for next years. Tuition dollars at child child facilities have become all the more vital for providers, many of whom operate on slim profit margins and rely on weekly payments to keep the lights on. With no clear end to the stay-at-home restrictions in sight, and with the state’s limitations on providing care to only the children of essential workers for a fixed fee, many providers may have to shut their doors — for good.