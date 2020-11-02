Maryland reports 850 coronavirus cases, three deaths

Maryland reported 850 new coronavirus cases Monday and three deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
Monday’s numbers brought the state to a total of 146,995 coronavirus cases and 4,007 deaths since March. The state has seen the 15th-most deaths and the 31st-most cases per capita among states throughout the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
As research has suggested cooler fall and winter air could increase the virus’ spread and expert have warned of “pandemic fatigue” with masks and distancing setting in, Maryland is one of 37 states and Washington, D.C. seeing cases increase in the past week, according to Hopkins’ data. Just seven states have seen cases decrease in the past week, while six states have seen cases stay essentially flat.
Maryland’s new cases have grown significantly in the past month, with the state’s 14-day average of daily reported cases spiking from 488 Sept. 30 up to 749 as of Sunday.
The state reported 529 people hospitalized Monday, up six from Sunday. Hospitalizations have grown steadily throughout the end of September and October, rising from 281 Sept. 20.
Among those hospitalized, 133 needed intensive care, up six from Sunday. The state’s ICU hospitalizations have grown significantly since Sept. 20, when 68 people needed ICU care.
The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate, which measures the percentage of people getting positive tests back over a weeklong period, was 3.94% Monday, up from 3.84% Sunday.The state’s seven-day positivity rate has spiked since Oct. 23, when it was 3.05%.
Hopkins' positivity rate was 3.15% as of Sunday, up slightly from 3.08% Saturday. Hopkins calculates its rate differently than Maryland and recently changed how it calculated its positivity rate, which brought it down significantly.
The numbers come just after Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced that Novavax, which is developing a COVID-19 vaccine, has expanded in Montgomery County, adding 122,000 square feet of space in Gaithersburg. The Gaithersburg-based company, which received $1.6 billion from the federal government for 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses, is buying the property to help accommodate a “growing pipeline” of vaccine candidates, according to a news release from Hogan’s office.