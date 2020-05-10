Amid coronavirus, some pregnant Baltimore moms are choosing home over hospitals, spurring debate

For a moment, Maizels stood there, heart pounding as if she’d just run a marathon. She watched as her husband tended to the newborn, suctioning out his nose and wiping him clean. When he asked whether she wanted to hold the baby, she could only nod. After nine months of pregnancy, here he was, her seventh child who until just recently had fluttered in her belly 100 times a day. She kissed his head and held him against her skin to warm him with her body heat.