Montana woman who visited Anne Arundel tests positive for novel coronavirus

“The health of county residents, visitors and county employees is our top priority,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, said in a statement. “We want to keep our residents well-informed and prepared. The County and the City of Annapolis have been preparing for this possibility since January. At this time, there is no reason to panic, but we do want to reinforce preventive measures we can all take against COVID-19.”