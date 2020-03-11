Montana woman who visited Anne Arundel tests positive for novel coronavirus

A woman who visited Anne Arundel County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.
The woman, who is in her 70s, had been notified that she had been in close contact with someone who had a confirmed case of the coronavirus. So she went to an Anne Arundel County hospital to be tested.
The woman lives in Montana and the case will be assigned to that state, keeping Maryland’s total of confirmed cases of the virus known as COVID-19 at nine. However, Anne Arundel County and state health officials will investigate her travels and contacts here, according to a statement from Gov. Larry Hogan.
Officials did not immediately release any details about when the woman was in the county or where she visited.
The woman is hospitalized, according to Anne Arundel County officials, who planned a Wednesday afternoon news conference to discuss the case and steps the county government is taking.
“The health of county residents, visitors and county employees is our top priority,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, said in a statement. “We want to keep our residents well-informed and prepared. The County and the City of Annapolis have been preparing for this possibility since January. At this time, there is no reason to panic, but we do want to reinforce preventive measures we can all take against COVID-19.”
Health officials have encouraged people to take steps such as regularly washing hands, not touching one’s face and staying home when sick. Seniors have been advised to avoid large gatherings.
The announcement of the latest case with local ties came as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus to be a global pandemic. More than 121,000 people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 4,300 people have died.
In the United States, there have been more than 1,000 positive tests of the coronavirus in more than 35 states.
Hogan, a Republican, previously declared a state of emergency and asked lawmakers to add $10 million into the state budget for coronavirus response. Hogan also sponsored legislation allowing him to use up to $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund to use for coronavirus response. Lawmakers swiftly passed that bill and Hogan signed it into law on Monday.
Several Maryland colleges and universities have cancelled classes and made plans for online classes following next week’s spring break. Many schools and businesses have canceled or limited travel plans.
