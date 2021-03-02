Here’s how the Maryland Health Department is using $1.1 million to spread the word about COVID vaccines

Since the launch, there have been over 40 million estimated combined impressions delivered from social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), digital, television, radio, out-of-home and print advertising in Maryland. The initial numbers of the year-long campaign have exceeded expectations. Original projections called for an estimated 130 million impressions, meaning the campaign has achieved 30% of that goal in just six weeks. The Twitter campaign for GoVAX has served over 1.5 million impressions, received 10,000 Twitter engagements, 2,500 clicks to the website and resulted in over 336,000 video views. The GoVAX ambassador videos and other video content have resulted in over 6.8 million video views.