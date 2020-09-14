State reports 536 new coronavirus cases and one more COVID-19 death

Maryland health officials reported 536 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one more death on Monday — the 10th straight day the number of deaths have remained in the single digits.
A total of 3,696 people have now died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and the number of confirmed cases has reached 116,646, according to the the Maryland health department.
The number of people currently hospitalized is down four from the previous day to 347, as of Monday. Of those, 257 are in acute care, five fewer than on Sunday, and 90 are in intensive care, one more than Sunday, according to state officials.
Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.54% as of Monday morning, down from the 3.68% reported the previous day.
Johns Hopkins University calculates the rate differently than the state, using the number of people tested, rather than the number of total tests administered.
According to the Hopkins coronavirus resource center, the state’s positivity rate is 6.38% — placing it among 28 states and Puerto Rico with rates above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization for 14 straight days before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
The most deaths Maryland has reported in a single day since tracking the coronavirus in March was 74, which occurred twice, on April 25 and May 5. The state has not reported more than 30 deaths in one day since June 16.
