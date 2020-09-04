Maryland reports 819 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths as of Friday

Maryland health officials reported 819 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 more deaths on Friday.
A total of 3,645 people have now died from COVID-19 in Maryland, and the total number of cases has reached 110,831, according to the state health department.
The number of people currently hospitalized rose by 12 to a total of 395 on Friday, marking a week-long stretch in which that statistic has remained below 400.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now 3.48%, according to the health department.
