Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland, bringing total number to 17

Five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 17, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.
One of the new cases was confirmed in Baltimore County, another in Anne Arundel County, two in Prince George’s County and the fifth in Charles County, according to Mike Ricci, the spokesman for the governor.
“Today’s count shows Maryland has 17 confirmed cases of #COVID19,” Ricci said in a tweet. “That means FIVE new cases today.”
The news of the five new cases Friday followed the announcement Thursday of a slew of measures in Maryland — including a two-week closure of schools that will affect nearly a million students — intended to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The disease has sickened more than 130,000 people and killed more than 5,000 worldwide. More than 1,200 people in the U.S. have been confirmed to have the disease, and that number is expected to increase as access to testing is expanded.
The unprecedented school closure is leaving administrators rushing to prepare plans to feed students, rethink testing and worry about hourly workers who might not be paid.
Health officials are asking people to wash their hands often and practice “social distancing," keeping themselves at least 6 feet away from one another to try to contain the spread of the disease.
Acting in the wake of Maryland’s first case of the virus spreading within the community rather than from travel, Hogan directed senior centers to close and prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people. He closed the cruise ship terminal at the Port of Baltimore and activated the National Guard. Hogan’s also ordered nonessential state employees to telework if possible, hospitals to adopt new visitor policies, and state prisons to suspend all visits.
The new cases mark Baltimore County’s second, after a man in his 60s when attended an American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington and the first in Anne Arundel County, though a Montana woman who lives part-time in Anne Arundel was sickened and diagnosed in the county. Her case, however, is counted by Montana.
This story will be updated.