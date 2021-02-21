Maryland reports 618 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

Maryland health officials reported 618 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 more deaths Sunday as the number of people hospitalized due to the virus decreased.
State officials have now reported a total of 376,355 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since roughly mid-March. In addition, 7,533 have now died due to the disease or complications from it.
Currently, health officials report that 973 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, a decrease of 76 people compared to Saturday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now at 4.08%.
