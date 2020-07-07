Employee at district courthouse in Essex tests positive for coronavirus

An employee who works at the Essex District Courthouse in Baltimore County tested positive for coronavirus last week, officials confirmed Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the Maryland Judiciary said areas where the employee had been were cleaned with sanitizer solution.
“All individuals who were in contact with the employee were notified,” spokeswoman Nadine Maeser said in an email to The Baltimore Sun. Maeser declined to say what position the employee holds.
Maryland courts have reduced operations during the COVID-19 pandemic but are hearing certain matters both remotely and in person.
The court system is currently in Phase 2 of reopening, which in district court includes bail reviews, plea hearings, mental health evaluations and proceedings involving domestic violence.